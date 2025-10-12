BJP TN Chief launches State wide campaign

Madurai, (Tamil Nadu), Oct 12 (PTI) BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday launched his statewide campaign here, in the presence of senior leaders from the party and ally AIADMK.

Nagenthran, the saffron party legislator from Tirunelveli lashed out at the ruling DMK government after launching his campaign.

The statewide yatra titled "Tamilagam Thalai Nimira Thamizhanin Payanam" (March by a Tamil to ensure Tamil Nadu holds its head high) would span over the next four months coinciding with the 2026 polls.

In his address, Nagenthran said AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has already embarked on a statewide campaign which would be the 'foreword' for the downfall of the DMK regime while his yatra would mark the end of the Dravidian party's rule in the next year polls.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan, BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan, former TN BJP Chief K Annamalai were some of the leaders who were present at the venue.

Slamming the DMK, Murugan in his address said, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 11 lakh crore during the last 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the ruling DMK has been claiming that it had not received any funds from the Centre.

"The Centre has sanctioned eight Vande Bharat trains which are manufactured in Chennai. The Chennai Airport modernisation has been taken up by the Centre and the Modi government has been extending all its support to the State. But the DMK says it did not sanction any developmental projects to Tamil Nadu", Murugan said.

Referring to the campaign of Nagenthran he said, it would create a change of government in the next year polls in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK leaders Sellur K Raju, R B Udhaya Kumar and Rajan Chellappa represented their party and extended their support to the campaign by the BJP leader.

Earlier in the day, Nagenthran offered prayers at the famous Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in the district ahead of beginning his campaign.

"With the grace of the Mother Meenakshi and the blessings of the people of Madurai, Nainar Nagenthran begins the journey today to bring the message of good governance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to every doorstep in Tamil Nadu," the BJP Tamil Nadu unit said in a social media post. PTI VIJ SA