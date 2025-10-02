BJP TN chief slams state govt, says NCRB report indicates rising crimes against children, women, SC

Chennai, Oct 2 (PTI) BJP Tamil Nadu Chief Nainar Nagenthran has slammed the ruling DMK dispensation on increasing crimes in the state and claimed that the NCRB report has "exposed" the government's claims on social justice and safety of people.

Taking a dig at the DMK’s public outreach campaign - Oraniyil Tamil Nadu (Tamil Nadu in one team), he sarcastically remarked that the report of the National Crime Records Bureau, in a nutshell, shows the status of crimes in the state.

“Is this what Tamil Nadu is about in a nutshell?” he asked in a post on the social media platform ‘X’ on October 1.

Quoting the recent report of NCRB, Nagenthran said crimes against children, which were 6,064 when the DMK took office in 2021, have increased by 15 per cent in 2023.

“Under the DMK regime, which talks about fake social justice, crimes against Scheduled Castes people have increased by 39 per cent in 2023 compared to 2021 - is this Oraniyil Tamil Nadu,” he asked. PTI JSP JSP ROH