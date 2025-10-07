BJP TN election-incharge Panda calls on AIADMK chief

Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda called on AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Tuesday.

Panda, who was appointed as in-charge of Tamil Nadu Assembly election by the BJP, met Palaniswami at his residence here. He was accompanied by BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthiran and other leaders.

The senior BJP leader had on October 6 held a meeting of the BJP state office bearers and the party’s core Committee members at Kamalalayam, the BJP state headquarters, as part of an exercise to further strengthen the organisation in the state.

"Our karyakartas are our greatest strength, the driving force behind the party’s growth and outreach. Received a warm welcome (from BJP functionaries) on my first visit to the state as Election In-Charge, upon arrival at Chennai (on October 6) for organisational meetings," Panda, also an MP from Odisha, said in a post on 'X'. PTI JSP ADB