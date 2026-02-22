BJP to begin 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Assam on Feb 28 with eye on assembly polls

Guwahati, Feb 22 (PTI) Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on Sunday announced that his party will launch a march in the state on February 28 to reach out to the people ahead of the assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Saikia said the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' is being organised with the objective of taking the BJP vision, achievements and goals to the people.

"The first phase of the yatra will be conducted from February 28 to March 9, covering 34 assembly constituencies," he said.

State minister Ashok Singhal has been appointed the chief convenor, while Union minister Pabitra Margherita is among the other leaders who have been entrusted with key organisational roles as co-convenors, he said.

"The yatra will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Gupteshwar Devalaya in Dhekiajuli constituency and he is expected to attend public meetings across the yatra," Saikia said.

On the inaugural day, the yatra will pass through Dhekiajuli, Barsola, Tezpur, Naduar and Rongapara constituencies, he said.

The subsequent phases are scheduled to cover multiple constituencies across Morigaon, Nagaon, Gohpur, Bihpuria, Dhemaji, Jonai, Tingkhong, Naharkatia, Golaghat, Digboi, Tinsukia, Nalbari and Rangia, among others, he added.

"The Jan Ashirwad Sabhas will be organised in constituencies where the yatra will not be conducted directly. The yatra is planned to travel approximately 70-80 km per day, with an outreach target of nearly 1 lakh people daily," Saikia said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on March 13 and 14.

"He is expected to participate in official and party programmes in Kokrajhar and Guwahati on March 13, and in Silchar on March 14," Saikia said.

The BJP will also organise a major rally on March 15 in Guwahati, in which around 1 lakh young voters are expected to participate, he said.

The assembly elections are expected to be held in the state in March-April. PTI TR TR SOM