BJP to 'boycott' HP revenue minister, claims he made objectionable remarks against PM Modi, ex-CM

Shimla, Aug 19 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday said it will "boycott" Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, accusing him of making baseless statements and using objectionable language against Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Negi, on the other hand, accused the BJP of breaking the traditions of democracy. Thakur wants to run the House according to his wishes, he alleged.

Last month, BJP workers in Janjheli and Thunag areas, which suffered massive losses in recent disasters, held a protest and allegedly threw shoes and black flags on Negi's vehicle carrying the national flag during his visit to the area. Police had booked around 50 people in connection with the incident.

Janjheli and Thunag come under the Seraj Assembly constituency represented by former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

On Tuesday, Thakur said, "The BJP will boycott Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi. Whenever he speaks in the House, we will neither listen to him nor ask any questions." Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, Randhir Sharma, the BJP legislator from the Naina Devi seat, claimed that during the House proceedings, Negi made baseless comments and used objectionable language not only for the leader of the opposition but even for the prime minister.

He also alleged that during the proceedings in the House, he raised a point of order and demanded that Negi's statements be removed.

The speaker did not record his statement, and the BJP MLAs walked out of the House in protest, he said, adding that it is the government's responsibility to deal with the recent calamity, but the revenue minister hurt the sentiments of the disaster-hit people with his statements.

Sharma accused the revenue minister of making insulting statements in a press conference instead of showing seriousness in dealing with the disaster.

He claimed that Negi had said that if Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who travelled on foot in his assembly constituency Seraj, had walked 10-15 km every day, he would have reached the Moon. "The statement was irresponsible. People were hurt, and they vented their anger at the minister." However, Negi alleged that the opposition does not give the government and ministers an opportunity to put forth their views.

"This is the murder of democracy. The opposition does not believe in democracy and the Constitution. This is the reason why an attempt was made to adopt a one-sided attitude in the House today," he told reporters outside the Assembly.

The revenue minister said a high-level meeting was held to review the relief and rehabilitation work, in which officials of the district administration and all departments were present. The opposition MLA was also invited, but he did not attend the meeting, Negi said.

He said that during his tour to the disaster-hit areas of Seraj, some people protested against him by showing black flags and alleged that BJP leaders had orchestrated the demonstration.

"Black clothes and shoes were thrown not at me, but at the national flag fixed to my vehicle. What can be a bigger insult to the tricolour than this?" Negi asked.

"If you want to boycott me, then do so, but I will keep answering every question following the Constitution and truth," he maintained. PTI BPL NSD NSD