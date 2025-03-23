BJP to celebrate 8 years of govt in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate eight years of Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh with an array of district-level programmes from Monday, an official statement said.

Adityanath took oath as the chief minister of UP on March 19, 2017 and for the second time on March 25, 2022.

According to the statement, BJP will hold various programmes across the state from March 24 to April 14, highlighting the UP government's schemes dedicated to social and economic advancement of villages, welfare of farmers, women and youth and its zero tolerance policy on crime.

Various workshops will also be organised in every district during this period.

State convenor of the campaign and General Secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said that according to the action plan decided by state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and state General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh, the party will reach the public with the achievements of the Yogi-led government through various programmes with the message of "Uttar Pradesh ka Utkarsh-BJP government ke 8 varsh".

During this campaign, district-level beneficiary fairs and development seminars in each assembly will also be organised, highlighting the journey of the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh in the last eight years, he said.

At the village council level, the BJP Mahila Morcha will reach out to women and communicate.

On April 14, on the occasion of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar jayanti, cleanliness programmes will also be organised. Along with this, the work done by the BJP government for social justice and social harmony will also be discussed, the statement said. PTI NAV NB NB