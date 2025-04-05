BJP to celebrate foundation day across UP on April 6

Lucknow, Apr 5 (PTI) The BJP will celebrate its 45th foundation day through various programmes across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

BJP state chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Saturday said a committee had been formed at the state level to oversee the programmes. The party's state general secretary Sanjay Rai has been made convenor of the committee.

The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980.

Chaudhary said party workers would decorate offices across the state and hoist the party flag at their homes.

An exhibition on the BJP's successful journey will also be held at the district level.

On Monday, the party workers will offer floral tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Bharat Mata at each booth. Conferences of active members will be held in each assembly constituency on Tuesday-Wednesday.

The conferences will discuss the BJP's electoral and organisational expansions, changes brought in Indian politics by the BJP and the journey of a developed India in the 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Booth committee members and 'panna pramukhs', primary and active members and senior workers will participate in programmes.

There will also be addresses by senior workers at the booth level.

Party office-bearers, ministers, MPs, MLAs and other prominent leaders will participate in the programmes.