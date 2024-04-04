BJP to celebrate its foundation day at booth unit offices in UP

Lucknow, Apr 4 (PTI) The BJP will celebrate its foundation day on Saturday at all the party's 1.63 lakh booth unit offices in Uttar Pradesh, a statement issued on Thursday said.

This time the party's foundation day is being celebrated in the midst of the Lok Sabha polls. Through programmes, the BJP will reach out to people and appeal to them to vote for the party and bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power again, the statement said.

In a virtual meeting, BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and state unit general secretary (organisation) Dharampal took information about the preparations for the foundation day programmes.

Foundation day programmes will be held at all the 1.63 lakh booth unit offices in the state, the statement said. PTI SAB ANB ANB