BJP to celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on Nov 15: Babulal Marandi

Ranchi, Nov 12 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi on Wednesday said the party would celebrate ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ across the state on November 15 to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

He said a grand programme will be organised in Khunti district and floral tributes will be offered at Munda’s statue in his birthplace Ulihatu on the occasion.

“In Ranchi, a procession will be taken out from Birsa Munda Museum and Memorial Park located at Old Central Jail, which will culminate at Ranchi’s Kokar on November 15,” Marandi said while addressing mediapersons here.

Born on November 15, 1875, Birsa Munda led a tribal uprising against the British. He died at the age of 25 while in custody.

Marandi said there would be a government function in Ranchi to celebrate the state's foundation day and Munda’s birth anniversary, but the BJP would hold separate programmes.

The former chief minister said the party workers have been urged to clean the places of statues of all freedom fighters from Jharkhand and the statues will be garlanded on November 15 as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

Marandi said Birsa Munda has been a source of inspiration not only for people of Jharkhand but for entire country.

Jharkhand as a state was created on November 15, 2000, carving out the southern districts of Bihar, fulfilling a long-standing demand for a separate homeland for the tribal communities. Atal Bihar Vajpayee was the Prime Minister at that time.

"It was Atal ji who also formed a separate tribal ministry in the central government. It is the BJP that respects the tribal community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in 2021. He launched several schemes and policies for development and uplift of the tribal community," Marandi said.