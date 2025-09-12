BJP to celebrate 'Seva Pakhwada' in Rajasthan from September 17

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) The BJP will celebrate 'Seva Pakhwada' in Rajasthan from September 17, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, as a step towards realising the vision of 'Developed India 2047.' Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that the 'Seva Pakhwada' will be observed nationwide by the BJP from September 17 to October 2, marking the birthdays of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Addressing a state-level workshop on Thursday, Sharma said that the journey of Prime Minister Modi from a worker to the nation's leader teaches the values of nation-first, integrity, hard work and service.

"Prime Minister Modi's historic efforts for the upliftment of the underprivileged and the poor are unparalleled. His initiatives such as providing permanent housing for the poor, toilets for every household, electricity for every village and universal healthcare demonstrate his far-sightedness and dedication," said Sharma.

He said that the 'Developed India 2047' vision outlined by Prime Minister Modi is a transformative goal, and 'Seva Pakhwada' will play an essential role in realising this vision.

Sharma also targeted the opposition over the recently passed anti-conversion Bill in the state Assembly, accusing the Congress of practising appeasement politics.

"The Congress is in pain over this Bill. They always create roadblocks in the Assembly while making statements on social media instead of addressing issues directly in the House," he said.

BJP's in-charge for Rajasthan Dr Radhamohan Das Agarwal said that a series of events, including cleanliness drives, blood donation camps, health camps and Namo Marathon, will be held during the 'Seva Pakhwada'. PTI SDA MNK MNK