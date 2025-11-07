BJP to collect signatures in south Indian states for PM intervention in Sabarimala issues

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7 (PTI) BJP Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said that his party will be collecting signatures from the South Indian states to seek the Prime Minister's intervention for the protection of Sabarimala.

Chandrasekhar, in a statement, said that the move is in protest against the alleged irregularities in gold-plating of artefacts in Sabarimala and the lack of basic facilities for pilgrims.

He said that the party will conduct house visits and signature collection in the south Indian states.

He also demanded an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of the activities that took place in the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in the last 30 years. PTI HMP ROH