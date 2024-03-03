BJP to contest lone LS seat in Puducherry: Rangasamy

Puducherry, Mar 3 (PTI) AINRC leader and Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday reiterated that the BJP would contest the lone Lok Sabha seat in the union territory for the upcoming polls.

Speaking to reporters here, Rangasamy, who heads the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry, said, "It is for the BJP to announce its candidate." The Lok Sabha seat in the union territory is now held by the Congress.

According to Congress sources, the incumbent member V Vaithilingam would seek re-election.

The BJP high command on Saturday did not make any announcement of the party's candidate for Puducherry while releasing the first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. PTI COR KH