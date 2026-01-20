BJP to emerge as 'invincible force' under new president Nabin: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Under the leadership of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin, the saffron outfit would emerge as an "invincible force" in the country, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday.

Sai, a senior BJP leader, met Nabin at the party headquarters in New Delhi and extended his best wishes on assuming the top organisational role.

Former Bihar minister Nabin (45), a five-time MLA, was formally declared the BJP president on Tuesday, succeeding J P Nadda and marking a new chapter for the party.

Later, in a post on 'X' Sai said, "Under the leadership of Nabin ji, the BJP will become an invincible force! I had a cordial meeting with the newly elected National President of the world's largest political party, Nitin Nabin Ji, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, and extended my best wishes to him." The organizational experience of Nabin, who was the BJP's co-in-charge for the 2023 Chhattisgarh assembly polls, will give a new direction to the party, the CM noted.

"His strong organizational experience, ideological firmness, and deep connection with party workers will provide new energy and clear direction to the BJP. Under his leadership, the resolve for national service, good governance, and a developed India will become even stronger," Sai asserted.

With the blessings of Lord Ram, may this new era of the BJP write a new chapter in nation-building, he added.

Chhattisgarh ministers, senior BJP leaders, MPs, MLAs, public representatives, heads of boards and corporations, office-bearers and party workers extended congratulations to Nabin.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao noted it was a matter of pride that a young leader has assumed the onerous responsibility of leading the world's largest political party.

With Nabin's election, Sao noted, the BJP has sent a strong message that through hard work, even an ordinary party worker can rise to become a state unit president and even the national chief.

The party has provided youth an opportunity to bring new thinking and a fresh direction, the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Another Deputy CM, Vijay Sharma, also congratulated Nabin and said the BJP's internal (election) process is fully democratic, beginning at the booth level and progressing through district and state levels to the national stage.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says that our youth are our future. Under Nabin's energetic leadership, the youth will fulfil the vision of a developed India envisioned by the PM, taking the lead in guiding the nation and transforming it into a developed country," Sharma opined.