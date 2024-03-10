BJP to encourage reluctant voters to cast their ballot: Former Union minister P P Chaudhary

Thane, Mar 10 (PTI) The BJP is working hard to encourage reluctant voters to cast their ballots in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to achieve its goal of ‘abki baar, 400 paar’, former Union minister P P Chaudhary said on Sunday.

Chaudhary represents the Pali Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan and is the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs. He was speaking at a programme in Maharashtra’s Thane.

Chaudhary said his party is committed to mobilising non-serious voters to cast their ballots in this year’s general elections to boost its numbers, stressing that traditional Congress voters are unlikely to shift allegiance.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has set its sights on winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, which has led to the creation of the slogan ‘abki baar, 400 paar’.

The MP expressed confidence that the BJP has brighter prospects in the polls due to "Modi's guarantee" and the "Ram Mandir effect".

Chaudhary, who has been renominated by the BJP from the Pali seat, said he would win with a big margin owing to his “consistent efforts to address issues not only in his constituency but also across state borders”. PTI COR NR