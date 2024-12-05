BJP to entrust responsibility of Mandal presidents to youngsters says Satti

Una (HP), Dec 5 (PTI) The state unit of the BJP here will assign Mandal president roles to younger leaders, likely in their mid-forties, and no person above the age of sixty years would be appointed as district President of the party.

Former BJP state president and sitting MLA from Una, Satpal Singh Satti said, the move aims to bring fresh faces into leadership roles to propel the party to greater heights.

The decision has been taken to encourage hardworking young leaders, Satti said.

Responding to a question, Satti said that he is not in the race for the state BJP president's post and emphasised on the need to give opportunities to new leaders.

The state leadership and BJP high command will take a decision in this regard, which will be acceptable to all, he added.

The party high command has taken this decision and a letter has been issued in this regard, BJP Una District President Babeer Chaudhary said.

It has been clarified that active young workers with a mass base will be brought forward in the BJP, Chaudhary said endorsing Satti's statements.

The party high command believes that providing top posts of the party to youngsters will increase the participation of youth power and strengthen the party, he added.

The process of nominating the Mandal presidents would be completed by December 15 while the district presidents would be appointed by December 30, he said.

Speaking about the active membership of the BJP in Una district, he said that assembly segment Gagret has been ranked first, followed by Kutlehar and then Sadar, while Chintpurni stood fourth and Haroli fifth. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ