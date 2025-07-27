Exclusive: BJP to field women MPs in Operation Sindoor debate; Hema, Kangana on standby

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised a list of women parliamentarians to speak on its behalf during the forthcoming Lok Sabha special discussion on Operation Sindoor, party sources said on Monday.

The move underscores the party’s strategy to deploy experienced orators in defending its security policies in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In preparation for the three-day debate starting July 29, BJP’s parliamentary secretariat shortlisted MPs based on their past performance and fluency in the House.

Leading the roster are:

Bansuri Swaraj (Delhi) – Known for her crisp interventions and command over policy details.

Poonam Madam (Gujarat) – A grassroots leader with a solid track record in Parliament.

Sangita Singhdeo (Odisha) – Recognised for her articulate speeches on national security and federal affairs.

These three will take the floor when the BJP presents its narrative on Operation Sindoor—a cross-border retaliatory strike in response to the Pahalgam attack. The opposition, however, plans to use the debate to spotlight alleged security lapses and intelligence failures.

Meanwhile, veteran actress-turned-MP Hema Malini (UP) and Bollywood star-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut (Himachal Pradesh) remain on a “waiting list,” party insiders confirm. Their inclusion hinges on final approval from the BJP high command.

“The high command is weighing several factors, including seating arrangements and thematic match,” a senior parliamentary aide said.

The selection process, overseen by the party’s central office, involved evaluating each woman MP’s previous parliamentary record. Those whose maiden speeches were read verbatim or whose grasp of the subject was deemed insufficient were omitted.

“We have to put our best foot forward,” explained one BJP functionary. “These women have proven they can handle tough questioning and convey our stance effectively.”

With the monsoon session marred by walkouts and protests, the BJP hopes that showcasing its women MPs in the Operation Sindoor debate will underscore both its commitment to robust national security and its promotion of women’s leadership in Parliament.

The final roster, submitted to the BJP high command on Friday, reflects a calibrated effort to balance experience, regional representation and oratory skill.