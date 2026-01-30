BJP to fight Assam polls on planks of development, secure state

Guwahati, Jan 30 (PTI) In its bid to win the Assam Assembly elections for the third time in a row, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday advised the state BJP brass to fight on twin plank: development and a secure state.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Assam since Thursday, held a two-hour long meeting with senior leaders of the BJP state unit.

Briefing reporters after the closed-door meeting, BJP Assam president Dilip Saikia said, "Development and a secure Assam will be our twin electoral planks." He also said that Shah, known for his expertise in electoral politics, has offered valuable suggestions and based on it, an action plan to retain power in the state will be formulated soon.

Assembly elections in the state are due in a few months.

"Amit Shah ji has urged us to secure a landslide victory and ensure we win more seats than last time. We will work on it," Saikia added.

The BJP currently leads a coalition government in Assam with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), while the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has also extended support.

The saffron party has maintained that its alliance with the regional parties will continue, though the formalities are being worked out.

After the meeting, the Union home minister left for West Bengal.