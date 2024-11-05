BJP to file chargesheets on MVA's failures in run-up to Maharashtra polls

Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party will issue daily "chargesheets" against leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to highlight their failures in the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections, a party leader said.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said the party will file daily chargesheets against MVA leaders, including former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who he alleged hindered progress and harmed the interests of the state's farmers, women, and youth.

The previous MVA government's term was marked by corruption, opposition to development, neglect of farmers' issues, and disregard for vulnerable sections, he claimed.

To strengthen the public's determination to keep this self-serving alliance away from power, the BJP has started this series of chargesheets, Bhatkhalkar said.

Advertisment

MLAs Sanjay Kelkar, Niranjan Davkhare, BJP's city unit president Sanjay Waghule, state spokesperson Sagar Bhade, and Sujay Patki were also present at the press conference.

The BJP leader accused the MVA of covering up multiple COVID-related scams along with extortion activities conducted through police during its rule in the state.

The party plans to expose these alleged scams and help remove corrupt leaders from politics, he said. PTI COR ARU