BJP to fill over 2.87 lakh vacant posts in govt sector, if voted to power in J’khand: Chouhan

Baharagora (Jharkhand), Sep 23 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday assured that over 2.87 lakh vacant posts in the government sector will be filled in Jharkhand, if the BJP is voted to power in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Baharagora in East Singhbhum district as part of the BJP’s 'Parivartan Yatra', he alleged that the Hemant Soren government failed to provide jobs during its rule in the state.

“There are over 2.87 lakh vacant posts in the government sector. I promise that if the BJP comes to power, our government will approve a proposal to fill all the vacant posts in the very first cabinet meeting,” said Chouhan, who is also BJP's election in-charge of Jharkhand.

He alleged that the Hemant Soren government had promised to provide five lakh jobs every year but "did not fulfil that".

“As the election is round the corner, the JMM-led government conducted physical tests of aspirants for a recruitment drive in which 15 youths died. This was not a mere incident but a case of murder,” he alleged.

Chouhan said that "mati, beti and roti (soil, daughter and bread) of Jharkhand are not safe" in the JMM-led alliance regime.

“Infiltrators are occupying people’s land here. Instead of chasing them out, the Hemant Soren government invites them and enrols their names in voter lists and Aadhaar cards to secure votes. The BJP will not tolerate this. We will chase them out of Jharkhand if voted to power,” he said.

Chouhan said that a National Register of Citizens (NRC) would also be made here to identify illegal immigrants and send them to their country.

Alleging that the "Hemant Soren government indulged in sand looting", he said that the BJP would ensure that the construction material is properly used for building houses in the state.

With an eye on the assembly elections due later this year, the opposition BJP in Jharkhand would carry out six 'Parivartan' processions to reach out to the people and "expose the failures" of the JMM-led government in the state.

These marches will cover 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments in 24 districts before concluding on October 2.

Around 50 national and state-level leaders of the BJP, including chief ministers of several states, are expected to participate in such rallies. PTI SAN BDC