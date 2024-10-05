BJP to form govt in Haryana on Oct 8, claims CM Saini after polling ends

Chandigarh, Oct 5 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday evening asserted that the BJP will form the government for a third time with a big mandate.

He claimed this after several exit polls predicted the Congress party's victory in the Haryana assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters in Kurukshetra after polling was over, Saini said in the last 10 years, the BJP government worked for every section.

"Haryana was made free from 'kshetravad' (regional bias), 'parivarvaad' (dynasty politics) and discrimination against the state," he said, while replying to a question on exit polls.

"We are fully confident that we gave a new pace to Haryana's development and on October 8, the BJP will form the government for a third time with a big mandate in Haryana," he said.

Earlier, Saini performed 'aarti' at Jyotisar temple in Kurukshetra. He was accompanied by BJP leader Subhash Sudha and other party workers.

Several exit polls on Saturday predicted a clear majority for the Congress in Haryana.

'Dainik Bhaskar' predicted the Congress getting 44-54 seats and the BJP 15-29 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly. The Republic-Matrize poll put the Congress tally even higher at 55-62 seats as against the BJP's 18-24.

Over 60 per cent polling was recorded in the Haryana assembly elections on Saturday in which the ruling BJP is eyeing a third term and the Congress seeking a comeback after a decade.

According to ECI data available till 7 pm, 61.19 per cent polling was registered and it is likely to further increase once all data comes in.

Besides Saini, other top names in the fray are BJP's Anil Vij and O P Dhankar, Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala and the JJP's Dushyant Chautala.

The BJP, Congress, INLD-BSP and the JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliances and the Aam Aadmi Party are the key parties contesting the polls. PTI CHS VSD KSS KSS