BJP to form govt in Rajasthan, people will get freedom from jungle raj: Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP will form government in Rajasthan following the assembly polls and the people of the state will get freedom from "jungle raj", corruption and appeasement politics.

Kumari has been fielded by the BJP in Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar Assembly seat. She is among the seven BJP parliamentarians who will contest the Rajasthan Assembly polls, according to the first list of 41 candidates issued by the party on Monday.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held on November 23 and the votes will be counted on December 3.

Thanking the party leadership for giving her a chance to fight the Assembly polls from her hometown Jaipur, Kumari said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP will form government in Rajasthan.

"The people of Rajasthan will get freedom from the jungle raj, atrocities against women, corruption and appeasement politics of the Congress government," she said. Kumari also congratulated the candidates whose names were declared by the party in its first list and said the lotus (BJP's poll symbol) will blossom in the state. PTI AG NSD NSD