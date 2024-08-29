BJP to formulate manifesto for Jharkhand assembly polls after consulting people: Marandi

Ranchi, Aug 29 (PTI) Gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, the BJP on Thursday announced that the party will formulate its manifesto after consulting the common people so that their views are reflected in the document.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled later this year.

"We will formulate our 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) after consulting the masses. Suggestions from common people would be taken to make it as per their aspirations and hopes," state BJP president Babulal Marandi said.

The saffron party would also consult representatives from industry bodies, doctors, students and other sections of the society to incorporate what they want, he said.

The party would also talk to grassroots-level BJP workers, the former chief minister said while addressing the media here.

"This manifesto will be the manifesto of people. Other political parties aim only at garnering votes through false promises. They fail to deliver on their promises. But we fulfil our promises after coming to power. This is the track record of the BJP," Marandi said.

Marandi added people can also give suggestions on the manifesto on WhatsApp number 6202750671.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jharkhand in September. PTI NAM NN