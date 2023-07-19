BJP to gherao BDO offices in WB on July 21, TMC says saffron party trying to foment trouble

Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) BJP will gherao BDO offices in every district of West Bengal on July 21, the day ruling TMC holds its annual Martyrs' Day rally here, against alleged large scale irregularities in the panchayat polls held earlier this month, its top leader in the state said on Wednesday.

The TMC hit back at the saffron party for its proposed protest and said it was trying to foment trouble on July 21, which has become synonymous with the sacrifice of life by martyrs for the restoration of democracy in the state.

The BJP's proposed programme was announced by its state party president Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday. Accusing a section of state government officials of aiding and abetting false voting, loot of ballot and booth jam during the rural poll in more than 6,000 booths, Majumdar said all BDO offices will be gheraoed by saffron party activists on July 21 peacefully.

Majumdar along with other front ranking state-level leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, former state presidents Dilip Ghosh, Rahul Sinha, besides Agnimitra Paul, Locket Chatterjee walked in a rally from College Square to Esplanade area in the heart of the city protesting against alleged rigging by TMC activists across West Bengal during the rural poll. More than 2000 BJP activists participated in the rally.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said the BJP seems not to have learnt any lesson despite being rejected by the people of Bengal in successive polls.

The saffron party is trying to foment trouble on July 21, which has become synonymous with the ultimate sacrifice of martyrs on the day 30 years ago in 1993 for restoration of democracy.

Dilip Ghosh said TMC observes July 21 as Martyrs' Day but has forgotten the ultimate sacrifice of 13 Congress activists who fell to police bullets in 1993 for free and fair voting and upholding of democratic values.

"After coming to power TMC has forgotten the sacrifices of the people who laid down their lives. It has now become synonymous with murderers of democracy and looters of votes ... TMC has no right to observe July 21 as Martyrs' Day any more." Adhikari, who is the Leader of Opposition, claimed that "huge" corruption worth Rs 150 crore in which top-level TMC are involved and a firm was awarded contract running into crores of rupees will be made public by him on July 25.

Reacting to the saffron party's charges, Sen, who is one of the spokespersons of TMC, said, "BJP has been rejected by the people again in the panchayat election but it has not learnt any lesson. It is talking about terror in the panchayat poll, but many of our party (TMC) activists were brutally attacked by BJP goons during it.

"BJP is resorting to stunts by suddenly calling the gherao on the day of a pre-scheduled annual programme. Its programme will be a flop," he claimed. About the comment by Adhikari to unveil the alleged scam involving top TMC leaders, Sen said "Adhikari had joined BJP to escape being hounded by CBI as he was an accused in ponzi scheme scams and Narada sting operation." "Adhikari should first hold the mirror to himself. He has cases of corruption against him in Contai Municipalty, in tarpaulin theft in Purba Medinipur district among others," Sen said. PTI SUS KK KK