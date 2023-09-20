BJP to gherao HP assembly on Sep 25 to protest against various issues

Shimla, Sep 20 (PTI) The BJP in Himachal Pradesh has said it will gherao the state assembly on September 25 to protest the closure of institutions, law-and-order situation, fuel inflation, alleged nepotism in relief distribution and the non-implementation of poll guarantees.

In a statement on Tuesday, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal said the Himachal government has so far shut down more than 1,000 institutions and fuelled inflation by increasing the prices of diesel, electricity and rations and oils under the Public Distribution System (PDS) The government failed in disaster management as well, he alleged.

The previous BJP government had cut the price of diesel by Rs 7 per litre but the Congress government has hiked the price twice, putting a burden on the people, Bindal said, adding that his party would stage a demonstration and gherao the state assembly on the last day of the monsoon session on September 25.

Issues like the deteriorating law-and-order situation, nepotism in relief distribution, failure to rein in prices and wreaking vengeance, besides the closure of institutions, will be highlighted during the protest, he said. PTI BPL IJT IJT