BJP to hold demonstrations across Bengal on Dec 11 to highlight farmers' problems

Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) BJP's West Bengal unit will organise demonstrations in all the blocks of the state on December 11 to support farmers who are allegedly facing economic stress due to crop loss.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters at Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district on Saturday, party's state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar alleged there farmers don't have crop insurance in Bengal.

He claimed farmers were ending their lives in South Bengal districts as their crops were getting destroyed because of natural calamities and unavailability of fertilisers, while the administration looked the other way.

Majumdar said the "inhuman attitude of the state towards the plight of farmers became explicit during a recent road blockade at Goghat in Hooghly district when a policeman misbehaved with the demonstrators and got away with it." "Fifty per cent of farmers, traditionally relying on cultivation, are being forced to become migrant labourers. The protest by the party's kishan morcha will highlight their plight," he added.

Advertisment

TMC deputy chief whip Tapas Roy said the BJP is making wild allegations for political gains.

"The state is doing whatever possible to mitigate crop losses of farmers and offering them all kinds of support," he added.

Roy claimed that farmers are covered by crop insurance. PTI SUS MNB