BJP to hold exhibitions across UP on Tuesday to mark 11 years of Modi govt

Lucknow (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) To mark the completion of 11 years of the BJP-led Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the saffron party will inaugurate an exhibition at its state headquarters here at 10.30 am on Tuesday.

Similar exhibitions will also be held in all the districts across Uttar Pradesh. In a statement issued on Monday, the BJP said the exhibitions will showcase the government's achievements over the past 11 years, focusing on service, good governance, welfare of the poor, vision of a self-reliant and strong India, and preservation of national heritage.

The exhibition at the state BJP headquarters will be jointly inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and BJP state general secretary Dharampal Singh.

Dharampal Singh said that alongside the exhibitions, professional meets will be conducted on June 10 and 11, focusing on themes such as “Vision for a developed India and our role”, “11 years of service, good governance and welfare of poor”, and “Empowered India – Secure India", aimed at engaging with various professional groups. Additionally, a digital competition themed “Changing India – My experience” will be launched, featuring short videos, blogs and quiz contests, entries for which will be accepted from June 9 to July 9.

After inaugurating the exhibition at the party headquarters, Adityanath is scheduled to address a press conference at the venue.

Bhupendra Chaudhary and Dharampal Singh held a virtual meeting with party officials on Monday to review preparations for the various events.

At the meeting, Chaudhary said the country has witnessed historic decisions and achievements, strengthening India economically and strategically, under the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 11 years.

Dharampal Singh said that from June 12 to 14, the party will organise Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabhas at the mandal level to engage people with the vision of a developed India.

Also, to mark International Yoga Day on June 21, yoga camps will be held at the mandal level.

Singh also said that 'chaupals' (community gatherings) will be organised at the Shakti Kendra level to discuss the Central government's achievements, while citizens aged 70 and above will be registered for Ayushman Bharat health cards. PTI AR KIS ARI ARI