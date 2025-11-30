BJP to hold massive protest against Himachal govt on Dec 4: Bindal

Shimla, Nov 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal on Sunday said his party will stage a massive protest on December 4 against the "three years of misgovernance, administrative collapse and false promises" by the Congress-led state government.

In a statement, Bindal said thousands of youths, women, senior citizens and BJP workers will assemble at Zorawar Singh Stadium in Dharamshala on the day to raise voice against "this anti-people government".

"This protest is a resolve to safeguard the future of Himachal Pradesh. It will reflect people's anguish, and mark the beginning of the movement to change the current government," the state BJP chief said.

"The Congress came to power in 2022 by giving false guarantees. In the last three years, the state government has only deceived people. Today, the youths are unemployed, women have been cheated, inflation is at its peak, and mafias are flourishing across the state. The people are completely disillusioned with the current government, they have now firmly decided to replace it," he added.

Bindal said the government has betrayed unemployed youths by imposing restrictions on regular government jobs and instead introducing a new 'Mitra' system under which selected youths are offered a monthly honorarium of Rs 4,000-5,000 for their services, which is an injustice to youths.

He said law and order in Himachal Pradesh has completely collapsed under the Congress government.

"Incidents of murder, rape, robbery, drug abuse and drug trafficking are being reported frequently. The mining mafia is openly plundering natural resources, while the drug mafia is destroying the future of the youth. The government, instead of taking strict action, has become a silent spectator, clearly indicating patronage to the mafia," said Bindal.

He said the BJP workers are making all efforts to make the campaign a success.

"This protest will prove to be a turning point in the political direction of the state," he concluded. PTI COR RUK RUK