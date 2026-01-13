BJP to hold protest against Cong govt's administrative failure on Jan 17

Bengaluru, Jan 13 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday called for a massive protest in Ballari on January 17, accusing the Congress government of administrative failure, deterioration of law and order, and alleged misuse of the police machinery.

Addressing a press conference, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the decision was taken at a recent party's core committee meeting.

"Taking all these issues together, we are calling for a massive protest in Ballari on January 17," the Shikaripura MLA said.

Former chief ministers and senior party leaders would participate in the demonstration, he added.

Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government had lost public confidence and had failed to maintain law and order.

"The law and order situation in the state has totally collapsed. What happened in Ballari is a clear example," he said.

A Congress worker was killed in the firing by a private gunman on January 1 over putting up a banner announcing the unveiling of Maharshi Valmiki's statue near BJP MLA from Gangavathi G Janardhana Reddy's residence.

Referring to the Ballari incident, Vijayendra alleged gross misuse of the administrative machinery. He claimed that a Congress MLA had led acts of hooliganism, creating an atmosphere of fear in the district.

"There is information that the police forcibly cremated the body, even though the family wanted to bury it," he said, alleging that the post-mortem was conducted twice.

Vijayendra also accused the ruling party of indulging in misinformation campaigns and diversionary tactics. "The Congress government, which lived in an illusion of guarantees, is now realising the truth. The atmosphere in the state is turning against this government day by day," he said, alleging that the postponement of zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat elections was part of a larger conspiracy.

He said the BJP would intensify awareness campaigns from district centres to the grassroots on issues such as Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Gramin) (VB G Ram G) accusing the Congress of spreading false information.

"Congress leaders are deliberately misleading people on the VB G Ram G issue. We have decided to counter this through systematic awareness programmes," he said.

On electoral reforms, Vijayendra said the BJP welcomed the Election Commission's decision on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists and would closely monitor the process in Karnataka.

"When the SIR is conducted in the state, the BJP will pay special attention to it," he said, citing the removal of over 65 lakh fake voters in Bihar and more than 2.5 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

Raising concerns over crimes against Dalits, Vijayendra demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation for the family of a Dalit woman who was brutally murdered in Yellapur.

"You gave Rs 25 lakh to the family of your party worker in Ballari. Give Rs 50 lakh compensation to this poor Dalit family," he said, accusing the government of discrimination and insensitivity.

He also criticised the police for failing to act against a Congress worker who posted an offensive tweet against BJP Dalit MLA Bhagirathi Murulya.

"Even after a Dalit woman legislator was insulted, no arrest has been made. Is this acceptable," he asked.

Vijayendra said the Ballari protest would be followed by a series of agitations across the state, including protests in Bagalkot over farmers' issues and in Hubballi highlighting alleged failures in the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, rising drug menace, illegal gambling, and corruption.

"This is a government that talks about guarantees, but survives by pushing people towards liquor to fill its coffers," he alleged. PTI GMS KH