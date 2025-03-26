BJP to hold protest against 'mafia raj' in Himachal Pradesh on March 27, says state chief Bindal

Nahan, Mar 25 (PTI) The BJP will organise a demonstration outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Shimla on Thursday against the "mafia raj" and the "deteriorating" law and order in the state.

The protest will highlight the growing influence of various mafia and the "mafia rule" established by associates of the Himachal Pradesh government, BJP state chief Rajiv Bindal said on Tuesday.

Thousands of party workers from around the the state will participate in the protest and raise their voices against the Congress government's "wrongdoings", he added.

"During the two-and-a-half-year tenure of the state government, law and order has deteriorated. Heinous crimes such as the brutal murder of a Dalit youngster in Chamba are evidence of the worsening lawlessness. The state is descending into total disorder," Bindal said.

He also alleged that activities of the 'chitta (adulterated heroin)' mafia were spreading across the state.

Pointing to a former Congress MLA being shot at in Bilaspur, he claimed criminal elements were operating without fear while the government appeared to be a spectator.

Bindal also came down heavily on the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government for putting a financial burden on the general public by hiking the prices of essential commodities.