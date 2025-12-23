Nitin Nabin BJP President

Patna: The BJP in Bihar will hold a roadshow as part of its plan to accord a grand welcome to the party's newly appointed national working president Nitin Nabin, who is scheduled to arrive in Patna on Tuesday.

This will be Nabin's first visit to the state after he assumed the charge on December 15.

As part of the roadshow, posters and hoardings have been put up, and several stages erected for cultural programmes along the route from the airport to the Miller High School ground, a party leader said.

Security has already been tightened across Patna in view of the BJP's programme.

"The roadshow will begin from the airport here at 12.30 pm. It will pass through Sheikhpura More, the Hanuman temple in Rajbanshi Nagar, and the income tax roundabout and culminate at Miller High School ground. A large number of party workers will greet our leader along the route," Bihar BJP spokesperson Niraj Kumar told PTI.

Nabin, the fifth-term MLA from Bankipur assembly seat, was the state unit chief of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and the party's in-charge for Chhattisgarh.

He was appointed as the BJP's national working president on December 14.

Nabin is expected to address party workers at the Miller High School ground, the state BJP spokesperson said.

According to party insiders, Nabin is likely to meet Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Raj Bhavan in the evening.

After that, he will interact with party MPs, MLAs, members of the legislative council, and other leaders at the BJP’s state headquarters, they said.

Nabin, the son of Navin Kishore Sinha, a veteran BJP leader who had represented the now-abolished Patna West assembly constituency, began his political career in 2006 with a victory in a by-election.

The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of his father.

Known to be popular among voters of Bankipur, an urban assembly segment in the state capital, Nabin had retained the seat in the recently held state assembly polls by a margin of about 52,000 votes.