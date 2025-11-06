BJP to launch 1 cr signature campaign seeking PM's intervention in Sabarimala issue

Kozhikode (Kerala), Nov 6 (PTI) The BJP will launch a mass signature collection campaign demanding the intervention of the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Sabarimala issue, the party's state general secretary M T Ramesh said here on Thursday.

Ramesh alleged that a major conspiracy was behind the recent gold theft from Sabarimala and claimed that the CPI(M)'s AKG Centre was at the core of it.

He said the Kerala High Court's recent observations indicated that the gold found in the Sreekovil's door and the suspected involvement of an international racket made it clear that the matter could not be limited to one person alone.

"A major conspiracy has taken place. It cannot be confined to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials alone. The government's involvement is evident. BJP had raised this earlier, and now the High Court has expressed similar concerns," Ramesh said.

"Sabarimala is visited by devotees from across the world. The Centre should intervene to ensure the temple's protection. We will collect one crore signatures and submit them to the Prime Minister," he said.

He alleged that a former Devaswom Commissioner, who was appointed by the CPI(M), was being shielded.

Why was the man not arrested, he asked.

"His arrest will lead to the AKG Centre," he said and claimed that to protect key conspirators, the man's arrest was being 'avoided'. The AKG Centre is CPI(M) state headquarters.

Ramesh reiterated the BJP's demand for a CBI probe into the incident, stating that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has limitations since it operates under the state government.

He said that the signature campaign will run from November 10 to 20, during which BJP workers will visit households regardless of political affiliation and meet devotees preparing for the upcoming pilgrimage season.

As part of the initiative, Ayyappa Samrakshana Sangams will be held at 25 locations across Kerala from November 10 to 15.

Ramesh also demanded that temple management be handed over to devotees.

"Devaswom Boards in Kerala have turned into robbery groups. Temple properties are being looted. Non-believers are running the boards, treating temple assets merely as money and valuables. There should be a law to enable devotees to manage temples," he said.

On Kerala BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan's remarks reportedly quoted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 'vote theft', Ramesh said the issue had gained national attention.

"Gopalakrishnan should buy tea to Rahul Gandhi for giving him such publicity. We all know the context in which he made that remark. Gandhi has nothing else to quote,” he said.

He added that Gopalakrishnan only meant that anyone could add their name to the voter list with valid proof as specified by the Election Commission.

"The SIR system was introduced to correct anomalies in the voters' list. Why are they objecting to it. The problem is that Rahul Gandhi is often absent from the country during crucial times," Ramesh charged.

He further alleged that both the CPI(M) and the Indian Union Muslim League were involved in several irregularities in the voter list.

"In Perumbavoor, an entire booth consists of people from other states. Rahul Gandhi should come here and hold a press conference. We will provide him with the details," he added. PTI TBA TBA SA