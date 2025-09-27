BJP to launch 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' from Sept 25 to Dec 25

Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) The BJP will reach out to citizens across the country through its 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan,' which will run from September 25 to December 25, a party leader said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the state party office, BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha national general secretary and MP Bhola Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been consistently promoting the need for self-reliance in the country.

"The call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat is resonating across various dimensions -- from visiting Indian tourist destinations to adopting the 'Vocal for Local' initiative by using indigenous products," he said.

Singh said the BJP will use the campaign to appeal to citizens to embrace "swadeshi". The initiative is being launched from September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and will run until December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He added that in the first phase of the campaign, awareness programmes will be organised across all districts in October. In the second phase, activities will be extended to all mandals in November and December.

Singh said that the campaign will also ensure participation of social and business organisations and other stakeholders.

Campaign convenor and MP Damodar Agrawal said a state-level workshop was held at the BJP's state headquarters on Saturday to finalise preparations.

This will be followed by district-level workshops. "As part of the campaign, an Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Rath Yatra will be taken out in all districts," he added. PTI AG OZ OZ