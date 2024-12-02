New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The BJP will reach out to various sections of society from December 5 to seek feedback for its Delhi Assembly poll manifesto under the theme "Meri Delhi Mera Sankalp BJP", party MP Ramvir Bidhuri said on Monday.

At a press conference here, the South Delhi MP also released a phone number and the #bjpsankalp2025 hashtag, inviting suggestions for the party manifesto from people through social media.

The Delhi BJP's manifesto chairman for the assembly polls said the meetings with the various sections of the society will be held at the assembly constituency and district levels.

Senior party leaders and members of the manifesto committee were given charges for various Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi -- Parvesh Verma was given the charge of Chandni Chowk, Arvinder Singh Lovely New Delhi, Satish Upadhyay East Delhi, Ajay Mahawar North East Delhi, Kailash Gahlot and Abhishek Tandon South Delhi and former Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Vijay Goel North West Delhi.

Former Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi will look after the overall coordination of various activities to gather public feedback for the party manifesto, Bidhuri said.

The Delhi Assembly elections for 70 constituencies are due in February 2025.

Bidhuri said video vans will be deployed in each of the 14 districts to gather public feedback. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva will flag off the video vans on December 7.

The South Delhi MP also hit out at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders over their claim that the BJP would stop free facilities like electricity, water and bus rides for women if it came to power in Delhi.

He claimed that the rates of electricity were the highest for commercial consumers and the domestic consumers also have to pay various surcharges. Bidhuri said the AAP government provides 20,000 litres of free water but 40 per cent population of the city is deprived of drinking water.

He also charged that the water supply was contaminated and asserted that if the BJP came to power, it would ensure the supply of clean water to all people in Delhi. PTI VIT IJT