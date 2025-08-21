BJP to launch ‘dharma yuddha’ agitation over Dharmasthala issue: Vijayendra

Bengaluru: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Thursday condemned the state government’s handling of the Dharmasthala issue, alleging a "systematic conspiracy" behind the ongoing smear campaign.

He announced that the party will launch a state-wide agitation titled 'dharma yuddha' (battle for the protection of dharma) from Friday, continuing through the following week across all Assembly constituencies.

Addressing the media, Vijayendra said the social media campaign against Dharmasthala has "deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees." "Despite repeated incidents of swift FIRs and arrests against Hindu activists for social media posts, no action has been taken against those maligning Dharmasthala," he said.

He recalled that the BJP had welcomed the state government’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) and supported a transparent and impartial probe.

"Even today, we stand by that position. But the government’s failure to curb malicious propaganda raises the question—does it lack the will to act, or is it complicit in abetting this campaign?" he asked.

Vijayendra alleged that the inaction of the state government and police is part of a larger, organised effort to "target the revered institution." "This is a systematic conspiracy. The government’s silence suggests either weakness or deliberate support for those spreading lies. Devotees across Karnataka are questioning who is behind this and why the government is protecting them," he charged.

Declaring the BJP’s commitment to safeguarding Dharma, he said, "We will not remain silent spectators while faith and tradition are under attack. The BJP will fight this battle—a dharma yuddha—for the protection of dharma and the sentiments of devotees across Karnataka." The SIT was formed after allegations emerged of multiple murders, rapes, and illegal burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades.

The complainant, a former sanitation worker employed at Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, alleged that he was forced to bury several bodies—including women and minors, some showing signs of sexual assault. He has recorded a statement before a magistrate regarding these claims.