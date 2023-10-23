BJP to launch Jan Sampark Abhiyan in JK from Oct 24: State BJP chief

Jammu, Oct 23 (PTI) The BJP will launch a months-long public outreach campaign in Jammu and Kashmir from the day of Dussehra on October 24 with an aim to highlight initiatives undertaken by the Narendra Modi government in the union territory.

State BJP chief Ravinder Raina said Home Minister Amit Shah will address a big public rally in Jammu under the Jan Sampark Abhiyan to mark its completion after January 15.

"The BJP is launching a mass contact program in Jammu and Kashmir. On October 24, on the day of Dussehra, the BJP will commence Jan Sampark Abhiyan here," Raina said while addressing workers here on Monday.

Under the programme, party leaders and workers will hold interactions with people from rural and urban areas of union territory for nearly two months, he said.

This campaign aims to transform the region, promote development, and offer better opportunities to its residents, he added.

The campaign is to be completed at all levels and in all the areas of J&K by December-end, he said, adding that in January public rallies in blocks and assembly constituencies in Kashmir will be held.

After January 15, Home Minister Shah will address a big public rally in Jammu, he said. PTI AB AB TIR TIR