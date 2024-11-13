BJP to launch 'Parivartan Yatra' ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls due in February next year, the BJP has planned to launch the "Parivartan Yatra" across the national capital starting next month, party leaders announced on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Besides the senior leaders of Delhi unit, including MPs, MLAs and state office bearers, the national leaders of the party will also attend the "Parivartan Yatras" in all the 70 assembly constituencies, said a party functionary.

The Yatras aimed at sending across the message to replace the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ruling in Delhi since 2015 was earlier planned to be taken out in mid November.

"It was, however, felt that the impact of the reach out programme will be more if the dates are advanced. The fresh dates of the Parivartan Yatra is yet to be announced although it was decided to begin from December," said a BJP leader.

Advertisment

The BJP had last won the Delhi Assembly polls in 1993 and is out of power for more than 25 years. In the previous assembly elections in 2015 and 2020, the BJP was routed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.

Ahead of the 2020 assembly polls too, the BJP took out "Delhi Bachao Parivartan Yatra" but managed to bag just eight seats.

"This time we are confident of upstaging the AAP that has lost its connect and confidence of the people in Delhi due to non performance of its government and the corruption allegations faced by all its prominent leaders, including Kejriwal," claimed another senior Delhi BJP leader.

Advertisment

The preparations for the Yatras will begin from the third week of November as currently the national leadership of the party is busy with the assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, he said.

"These Parivartan Yatras will help sending across the BJP's message of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and further corner the AAP and its leader Kejriwal on the issues like corruption, poor water supply, depleted public transport facilities, air pollution, dilapidated civic infrastructure and insanitation," he said.

Meanwhile, the AAP and the Congress have already launched their reach out campaigns and focusing on regular visits across the constituencies.

Advertisment

The AAP leaders, including party national convener Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia among others, are participating in the party's "Padyatra" campaigns launched in August.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav has also been leading the party's "Delhi Nyay Yatra", which will pass through all the 70 assembly constituencies ahead of the elections. PTI VIT BUN AS AS