BJP to launch ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan’ in Jharkhand from Jan 15: Bauri

Ranchi, Jan 9 (PTI) BJP’s ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan will be launched in Jharkhand on January 15 to celebrate the Constitution, spread awareness about its values and highlight the contributions of its architect, BR Ambedkar, in the lead-up to Republic Day on January 26, a party official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Senior BJP leader and state coordinator of the drive, Amar Kumar Bauri, said, "The campaign will be held nationwide from January 11 to January 25." He added, "The party’s membership drive is already underway in the state. Considering the busy schedule of workers, the Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan will be held in Jharkhand from January 15 to January 25." Bauri said as part of the campaign, the BJP would raise awareness about how the Congress allegedly "insulted Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar." He also emphasised the central government’s efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to uphold and promote Ambedkar’s policies and ideas.

"The Modi government has developed five key places associated with Baba Saheb as Panch Teerth," Bauri said. PTI SAN SAN MNB