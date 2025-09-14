BJP to launch 'Seva Pakhwada' in Himachal on PM Modi's birthday

Shimla, Sep 14 (PTI) BJP state president Rajeev Bindal on Sunday announced that the party will observe a fortnight-long service campaign, 'Seva Pakhwada', across the state from September 17 — Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Speaking to the media, Bindal said that as part of this initiative, about 17 blood donation camps will be organised at 17 different locations in the state on September 17, coinciding with Modi's 75th birthday and Vishwakarma Jayanti.

"Between September 17-25, various service-oriented activities such as blood donation camps, medical camps, cleanliness drives and preparation of the list of donors will be conducted by BJP workers and members of the community," he said.

He said that tree plantation and cleanliness drives will be held in over 8,000 polling booths in the state on September 25, which is the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

"From September 25 to October 2, which includes Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, a special campaign will be launched across the state to promote 'Swadeshi' products made by local artisans such as weavers, potters, and craftsmen" he said.