BJP to launch state wide protest demanding resignation of CM, Deputy CM for stampede: Vijayendra

Shivamogga (Karnataka), June 10 (PTI) Holding Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar directly responsible for the June 4 stampede that killed 11 people, Karnataka BJP has announced a state wide protest demanding their resignation.

Stating that a mega protest will be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on June 13, following which there is a plan to lay siege to CM's residence, and on June 16 there will be protests in all Assembly constituencies, state BJP President B Y Vijayendra announced that the protests will continue until they resign.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I have seen media reports that Congress high command has called CM and Deputy CM to Delhi, I don't know how strong is Congress high command, you may be aware....I don't' expect the Congress high command to act with responsibility and take Siddarmaiah and Shivakumar's resignation and hold Home Minister G Parameshwara responsible," BJP will function as a responsible opposition and has decided to launch protests, he said.

"This is an anti-people and corrupt Congress government, the CM and Deputy CM are losing popularity because of their deeds, and until they continue in power no good will happen to the people and the state's respect will also deteriorate outside. BJP has decided to hold protests until this government is removed. On June 13, about 15,000-20,000 party workers, people who are anguished against this government and families of the deceased will participate in the protest," he said.

Alleging that the competition between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar to encash RCB's victory for their own political benefit through a free publicity led to two victory celebrations in Bengaluru, Vijayendra claimed that after CM decided to felicitate the team on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar used his power to organise another celebration at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

"Shivakumar rushed to the airport as though he himself was a champion and welcomed them, we have seen the visuals," he said.

The BJP leader pointed to the Chief Minister's post on 'X' about the Vidhana Soudha event which called upon people to participate in it.

Citing DCP (Vidhana Soudha Security)'s letter to the government declining permission to the event, Vijayendra said, "Government has not taken the letter seriously and permission was granted, as they were eager for publicity encashing from the RCB's victory." Slamming Siddaramaiah's statement that no untoward incident happened at Vidhana Soudha where he felicitated the RCB team, Vijayendra claimed that, "the CM seems to be indicating that the celebration at the stadium was led by Shivakumar, and he is responsible for the deaths that have happened there." Asserting that these eleven deaths were not accidental deaths, he alleged, "it is not only negligence of the state government, it is a criminal offence." He further said that five senior police officers including the commissioner B Dayananda were suspended to cover up the faults of CM and Deputy CM and police officers have been made "scapegoats" by none other than the CM. These suspensions too happened after the High Court took up the case on its own and posed several questions to the state government.

Terming the CM and Deputy CM continuing with the celebration that day despite deaths as "inhuman", Vijayendra hit out at Siddaramaiah for distancing himself from the stadium event where the stampede and deaths happened, and for claiming that he did not know about stampede and deaths till 5 pm. "Our CM is so innocent, he did not know about deaths. He was having dosa at a hotel," he chided.