BJP to launch statewide campaign to spread awareness about VB-G RAM G

Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka will soon launch a statewide campaign to spread awareness about the VB-G RAM G, party state president B Y Vijayendra said on Tuesday.

The Shikaripura MLA said the decision was taken because the ruling Congress is spreading disinformation about the VB-G-RAM-G.

The Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G) Act was passed by the Parliament recently, replacing the UPA-era rural employment act, MGNREGA.

The Congress has criticised the new act.

“The BJP will launch an awareness campaign about the VB-G RAM G. We have formed a state-level team that includes BJP state general secretary Kudachi Rajeev, MPs Kota Srinivas Pujari, Eeranna Kadadi.

There will also be district and Taluk level teams,” Vijayendra said in a press conference here.

He said the idea is the make the information about VB-G RAM G reach every village of the state so that there is no confusion among people.