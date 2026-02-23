BJP to light 'Ayyappa Jyothi' in front of Kerala CM's residence over Sabarimala issue

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 (PTI) The BJP on Monday said it would light an "Ayyappa Jyothi" in front of the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on February 24, demanding the state government withdraw its earlier affidavit in the Supreme Court supporting women's entry into the Sabarimala temple.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas said the party wants the government to file a fresh affidavit favouring protection of temple rituals and the interests of devotees, and clarify its stand on the issue.

He said thousands of Lord Ayyappa devotees and BJP workers would participate in the event to be held at 5 pm in front of the chief minister's residence.

Krishnadas also said an "Ayyappa Samrakshana Sangamam" would be organised at Chengannur -- described as the gateway to Sabarimala -- praying that the chief minister and the state government adopt what he termed a "right approach" on the issue.

He added that in the coming days, similar programmes, including lighting of Ayyappa Jyothi lamps, would be organised in over 23,000 booths across the state.

The BJP leader also demanded withdrawal of cases registered against Ayyappa devotees who had opposed the alleged violation of temple customs, and asked the state government and the CPI(M) to end what he described as their "anti-Ayyappa stand." He also urged the state government and the CPI(M) to clarify their position on the women's entry issue. PTI LGK KH