BJP to move court over non-formation of 6th Delhi Finance Commission

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The BJP will approach the high court over non-constitution of sixth state Finance Commission for Delhi by the Arvind Kejriwal government, party MLA Vijender Gupta said on Friday.

Gupta said that a delegation of BJP leaders will meet Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday next week to demand dismissal of the Kejriwal government for "constitutional violation" by not forming the commission.

Gupta, a former Delhi BJP president, said that according to Section 3(2) of the Delhi Finance Commission Act, 1994, "the appointment of the chairman and members shall be made by the Lieutenant Governor through written orders on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers." There was never any recommendation made in this regard by the AAP-ruled Delhi government, he claimed.

Commenting on the issue on Thursday, the AAP in a statement had said that the Delhi government wanted immediate constitution of the sixth finance commission, alleging that it "is BJP's lieutenant governor who is blocking its implementation." "The BJP's LG must apologise to the people of Delhi for the conundrums he has created around such an important issue, and promptly implement the sixth finance commission," the AAP said.

Gupta said the party will file a petition in connection with the matter in the Delhi High Court on Monday.

The Rohini MLA said the constitution of sixth Delhi Finance Commission, or DFC, had been pending since April 2021. The recommendations of the fifth DFC were only valid until March 2021.

Since then, no new recommendations have been issued by the Delhi government, and as a result, the government is providing funds to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi based on the old recommendations of the fifth DFC, which is "unconstitutional" and a gross injustice to the people of Delhi, he said.

He said continuing the old practice was also inadequate, as the recommendations were made for the three divided municipal corporations, as against the current unified MCD.