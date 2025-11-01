BJP to organise events across Jharkhand to celebrate Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary

Ranchi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Jharkhand BJP on Saturday said it would celebrate the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda on November 15 in a grand manner with a host of events across the eastern state.

“We have decided to hold several events to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda (as part of the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' on November 15). The Padmi Shri and Padma Bhushan awardees from Jharkhand will also be felicitated on the occasion,” state BJP working president Aditya Sahu told reporters here.

Numerous events will be organised at Ulihatu in Khunti district, the birthplace of Birsa Munda, on his birth anniversary, he said.

“Similar programmes will also be held in Dumka. Our plan is to celebrate the occasion in villages, blocks and district headquarters,” Sahu said.

Sahu said a state-level workshop was organised at the party headquarters in Ranchi on Saturday to discuss plans for the celebrations across Jharkhand. PTI SAN RBT