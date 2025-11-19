BJP to organise rally against 'vyavastha patan' in Himachal during winter session of the Assembly

Shimla, Nov 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajiv Bindal on Wednesday termed the current Congress government as a "worthless government" in the history of the state, and said the party would organise a rally against this "vyavastha patan" (system collapse) in Dharmashala during the winter session of the Assembly.

The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held from November 26 to December 5 at Tapovan in Dharamshala. The session would have eight sittings.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the leader of the opposition in the Assembly, Jai Ram Thakur and Bindal asked, "What the Congress government is celebrating, when development has come to a standstill and all segments of the people are suffering." Bindal said, "Three years of Congress rule has been synonymous with ruining the lives of the unemployed youth, financial crisis and loans, murder, loot and ransom, deteriorating law and order situation, and false guarantees." On December 4, people would come on roads to be a part of the massive rally against the Congress government at Zorawar Stadium in Dharamshala, Bindal asserted.

"Celebration of three years in office cannot be swallowed at a time when the state has been hit by monsoon disaster," said Thakur, adding that the Disaster Act has been implemented as a guise to postpone the elections to urban local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions.

"The Congress has gone into a state of coma after defeat in the Bihar polls, where they could only get six seats. In Himachal, they will be packed into an 'Alto car' in the next state assembly elections," a BJP leader said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu drives his personal Alto car to Assembly to present the budget every year.

Funds for schemes like Himcare and Sahara started for patients have not been released, while initiatives including Jan manch, Scheme Shagun have been stopped, Thakur alleged and challenged the Congress leaders to name one scheme started by them which is on the "lips of the people".

BJP leaders also lashed out at the government for it's failure to fulfill the poll guarantees including buying cow milk for Rs 100 per litre, one lakh jobs every year to unemployed youth and Rs 1500 per month to women in the age group of 18 to 59. PTI BPL APL APL