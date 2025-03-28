BJP to pay theatrical tribute to Tamil queen Nachiyar

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The BJP's Mahila Morcha has scheduled a theatrical tribute to Velu Nachiyar, a queen from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu credited as the first woman ruler to wage war against the British, at an event in the national capital on Saturday.

The programme will see the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, besides a host of other BJP women leaders.

The event, being held as part of the party's exercise to celebrate major regional personalities across the country, is seen as its outreach to Tamil Nadu, where assembly elections are due in the first half of next year.

Addressing a press conference, BJP Mahila Morcha Vice-President Pooja Kapil Mishra said the organisation has held various programmes to bring to light the contribution of 75 courageous women, many of them less known.

Replying to a query, she said the BJP has been holding such events to link different parts of the country, and it is not about concentrating on Tamil Nadu.

Mishra said the descendents of Nachiyar will be flying to Delhi to attend the event.

The Mahila Morcha will also felicitate several women, including its members, who played a leading role in organisational activities, such as promoting welfare schemes, she added.

With Nachiyar hailing from Tamil Nadu, the programme is being seen as an extension of the party's continuing outreach to the Dravidian land at a time when it is facing intense attack from the state's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which is a member of the opposition INDIA bloc, over its alleged bid to impose Hindi in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often lauded Nachiyar, an 18th century queen, as among the inspirational figures who fought against the British rule. PTI KR RUK RUK