BJP to perform poorer in Rajasthan Assembly polls than in Karnataka: Dotasara

Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasara on Saturday said the condition of Bharatiya Janata Party in the Rajasthan assembly elections due later this year will be worse than in Karnataka.

He said the Congress would retain power in the northern state.

Asked about the frequent visits of senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Rajasthan, Dotasara told reporters here, "Their visits are not going to make any difference... The people of Rajasthan have made up their mind. The BJP is going to be in a worse condition in Rajasthan than in Karnataka." Dotasara is the president of Congress' Rajasthan unit.

After addressing a joint meeting of the newly appointed state office bearers and district presidents over preparations for the elections, Dotasra claimed the people of Rajasthan are happy with the Congress government and its schemes.

Pointing to Modi's proposed meeting in the Jat-dominated Nagaur district later this month, he said the prime minister should have declared Mangarh dham a national museum during his Mangarh visit and should have announced Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project a national project during his Dausa visit.

He said the PM remains in election mode and "when he gets time, he leaves for foreign travel".

Taking a dig at the BJP for removing Satish Poonia, who belongs to the Jat community, as its state president, Dotasara said it was an "insult" to the Jat community.

"What message do they want to give to the OBCs by removing Satish Poonia," he asked.

Poonia was replaced by Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi as BJP's Rajasthan president in March this year.

Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the newly appointed office bearers were assigned work in the meeting.

"We have told them to get ready to fight the electoral battle," he said.

Randhawa said the office bearers have been asked to publicise the schemes of the state government.

Along with Dotasara and Randhawa, the three co-incharges -- Qazi Nizamuddin, Virendra Rathore and Amrita Dhawan -- were also present in the meeting. PTI SDA CK