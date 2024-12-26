BJP to protest against Congress's Belagavi Session over alleged use of public funds

Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) The BJP in Karnataka will stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue here on Friday against the ruling Congress for allegedly spending public money to commemorate the centenary of the 1924 Congress session in Belagavi, the party said.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said the Congress is no longer the same as it was before independence and termed it a "fake Congress".

"The Congress is organising a convention in Belagavi using crores of taxpayers' money, which is not right. We will hold a sit-in demonstration in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Bengaluru on Friday," Vijayendra said.

He added that the agitation is also against the convention organised by the "fake Congress".

BJP MLAs and MLCs will participate in the agitation.

Vijayendra further said the Congress has discarded the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The ‘Congress Belgaum Session’ was the only session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. Held on December 26 and 27, 1924, it stands as a pivotal moment in the Indian freedom struggle. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ROH