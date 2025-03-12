BJP to protest outside Himachal Assembly on Mar 27, highlight deteriorating law and order in state

Shimla, Mar 12 (PTI) Himachal BJP chief Rajiv Bindal and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday announced that the saffron party would hold a mega demonstration outside the Vidhan Sabha on March 27 to highlight issues like deteriorating law and order, drugs and chitta smuggling in the state.

In a joint press conference, the BJP leaders said that "the Congress, which has failed to fulfill even six out of ten of its poll guarantees, is making tall claims," and added that if any government has a PhD in lying, it is the present Congress government in the state.

The BJP leaders termed the present Congress government as the most useless government in the political history of the state and added that the two-and-a-half-year term of the government has been completed but the common people feel cheated.

BJP leaders said that the party would surround the present Congress government both inside and outside the assembly.

The third budget session is ongoing, and the Congress government is only making announcements, none of which are being fulfilled, they added.

Issues like deteriorating law and order, drugs and chitta smuggling, and the land and mining mafia would be highlighted during the protest, they said. Over 10 deaths have occurred in two months due to drug overdose, they claimed.

Earlier, the District Shimla organised a meeting regarding the demonstration to be held on March 27.