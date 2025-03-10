BJP to raise issue of attacks on places of worship of Hindu community in Bengal Assembly on Tuesday

Kolkata: The BJP will raise the issue of alleged attacks on Hindu places of worship in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said.

Adhikari, who attended a BJP legislature party meeting in his office inside the Assembly, told reporters, "Our MLAs will bring an adjournment motion in the House on March 11 regarding attacks on Hindu religious places in different parts of Bengal in recent times."

He added, "Since I am under suspension and attempts are being made to silence our MLAs, we will also raise the issue (of attacks on Hindu religious places) outside the hall but within the Assembly premises."

Adhikari also announced that the BJP would highlight the ongoing unrest at Jadavpur University in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Later, he led around 30 BJP MLAs holding placards that displayed purported images of broken idols and damaged walls, with locations such as Baruipur in South 24 Parganas, Tamluk in Purba Medinipur, and Patikabari in Murshidabad inscribed at the bottom.

"Islamist jihadi elements are attacking Hindu places of worship in various parts of West Bengal, and the appeasement-driven TMC government is turning a blind eye. We will not allow the state to turn into Bangladesh," Adhikari asserted.

Following this, the BJP MLAs marched in a procession to Raj Bhavan, around 1.5 km from the Assembly, where they staged a demonstration outside the gate for some time.