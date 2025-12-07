BJP to raise issues related to scholarships, paddy procurement in J'khand assembly's winter session

Ranchi, Dec 7 (PTI) The opposition BJP in Jharkhand on Sunday said it will raise issues such as students not getting scholarships and non-commencement of paddy procurement during the winter session of the assembly.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJP's legislature party, chaired by the Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi.

The winter session began on Friday and will conclude on December 11, with a total of five working days.

BJP chief whip Naveen Jaiswal said the NDA leaders have decided to corner the government on the state's "burning issues".

"The needy students are not getting their scholarships. The government is yet to begin the procurement of paddy from farmers. The farmers are being forced to sell their paddy to middlemen at a low price," he told reporters after the meeting.

Jaiswal said the government had promised to purchase paddy from farmers at Rs 3,200 per quintal, but one year has passed, and the promise has remained unfulfilled.

"The government had given seven guarantees to the people of the state before the assembly polls in 2024, but not a single guarantee has been fulfilled," he alleged.

Jaiswal said the JMM had promised to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 450 each, health coverage up to Rs 15 lakh, and 10 lakh jobs, but all remained unfulfilled.

"The law and order situation has deteriorated, and corruption has risen manifold. Instead of moving ahead, the state went backwards in the last six years," he claimed.

Jaiswal said the BJP MLAs would seek a reply from the government over these issues during the session. PTI SAN SOM